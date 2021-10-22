Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly being pursued by a resurgent Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Bruno Lage is progressively settling in at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but he recognizes that they will need more skill to keep on track.

They appear to have already identified a target in Sporting CP’s Jaoa Palhinha.

Sporting de Braga has taken on the 26-year-old midfielder on loan. Since 2016, the Portuguese international has been on loan.

Palhinha previously played for Belenenses during the 2016-17 season before joining Braga.

However, his outstanding start to the season has attracted notice, which is most likely why the Wolves have made him a January transfer target, according to Calciomercato.

So far, the 26-year-old midfielder has scored twice and already has ten caps for Portugal.

Palhinha had only joined the team earlier this year, so this was a significant advancement for him.

When the Portuguese footballer replaced Ruben Neves, the opportunity arose. When he was a member of the Portuguese national squad, he got along well with Nelson Semedo and Joao Moutinho.

For the time being, it will be interesting to see if the Wolves can pull off a deal to bring in the Portuguese midfielder.

Palhinha is said to have a £51 million ($70.4 million) release clause, but Wolverhampton has not stated how much they are willing to pay for him.

Palhinha would have been better off moving to Tottenham, where he would have been reunited with Nuno Espirito Santo.

AC Milan is another squad rumored to be interested in Palhihna. According to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanLive, they are trying to strengthen their midfield, and chief scout Geoffrey Moncada is purportedly monitoring the situation of some Primeira.