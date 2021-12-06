Tottenham Hotspur Is Expected To Make An Unusual Offer For Barcelona Forward.

Ousmane Dembele will have options next summer, but it appears like staying in Barcelona is at the top of his list.

The only issue at the moment is that the Frenchman and the Catalans have yet to reach an agreement, which is why a number of clubs are still hoping to sign the 24-year-old forward from Camp Nou.

According to Diario Sport, Tottenham is the latest team to express interest in signing Dembele. They join the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich in the race to recruit the French forward.

Despite the fact that the aforementioned teams have expressed interest, it is important to note that Dembele’s top priority is to remain at Barcelona.

But, as long as there isn’t a new contract in place, anything is conceivable for the French captain.

Barcelona, according to rumors, is offering Dembele the same salary he is presently earning.

However, if he receives all of the bonuses and privileges included in the latest contract offer, he might become Barcelona’s highest-paid player.

Regardless, Dembele’s team continues to consider offers from a variety of clubs. There have been reports of stratospheric offers, some of which include signing incentives that Barca may not be able to match.

Newcastle United is claimed to be willing to provide £326,000 ($431,000) per week in addition to a rumored £25 million ($33 million) signing bonus.

As things stand currently, Dembele and his representatives are weighing in on the various offers before making a decision.

However, the Dembele camp may take into account other considerations in addition to the stats. This contains the team’s status as well as the decision-makers.

In the case of Tottenham Hotspur, it is no secret that the club is serious about making a positive change.

The arrival of Antonio Conte might be a factor, causing Dembele to rethink his future–not to mention the possibility to win additional trophies.