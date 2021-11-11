Tottenham Hotspur Have Set Their Sights On Newcastle’s Goalkeeper.

Andre Onana’s stint with AFC Ajax is coming to an end shortly, but the Cameroonian goalkeeper has already been linked with a handful of clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur is apparently interested in signing the 25-year-old shot-stopper, but they are not the only ones.

Andre Onana, who is presently serving a suspension for using a banned substance, is also being considered by Newcastle United, according to 90min.

Inter Milan is another club said to be monitoring the Cameroonian’s situation.

Onana is due to become a free agency at the end of the season, and word on the street is that Lucky Ajax will not re-sign him.

This has piqued interest in the Cameroonian, who is expected to receive further offers in the following transfer windows.

Despite his current suspension, Onana is still widely regarded as one of Europe’s top goalkeepers.

Although his stock may be slipping as a result of his ban, that might all change if he is free to sign with any team he wants this summer.

After testing positive for the prohibited chemical known as Furosemide, the Cameroon international has been sidelined for the past nine months by UEFA.

Ajax argued that Onana took his wife’s medicine by accident, resulting in a three-month reduction in his sentence, according to another story.

Regardless, when Onana’s contract officially expires, he’ll be able to choose from a number of teams.

But, thus far, it appears that the Spurs will make a strong drive.

Antonio Conte appears determined to bring Onana to Tottenham and has enlisted the help of Fabio Paratici.

Hugo Lloris’ deal will also expire at the end of the season. His whereabouts are unknown.

Conte wants a new goalkeeper for the club, even if Spurs give him a new deal.

Pierluigi Gollini, a goalkeeper for Tottenham Hotspur, is another option.

The Italian was brought in on loan, but he hasn’t put any pressure on Lloris to perform better.

Arsenal was linked with a possible move to Cameroon earlier this summer, but nothing came of it.

The Gunners were considering him as a replacement for Bernd Leno, who hasn’t quite lived up to Mikel Arteta’s expectations.

In an interview with Sport Bild in October, the German goalkeeper stated he had no idea why he had lost his No. 1 ranking.