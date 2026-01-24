Tottenham Hotspur Fast-Track Move for Robertson Amid Injury Woes

Tottenham Hotspur are ramping up their pursuit of Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson in a bid to bolster their squad for the second half of the season. The 31-year-old Scottish international, whose contract with Liverpool runs until June 2026, is now the focus of intense negotiations between the Premier League clubs, after Spurs made a quick move, initially targeting him as a summer free agent.

The urgency surrounding the transfer stems from a series of injuries that have plagued Tottenham’s defense. Notably, Ben Davies’ broken ankle on January 18 has left Spurs thin at the back, with the club now desperately seeking experienced leadership in a squad that has struggled with consistency. This has propelled Robertson’s potential switch to north London to the top of their agenda.

Spurs Seek Leadership Amid Injury Crisis

Tottenham’s need for seasoned players became more pronounced with several key figures sidelined, including Lucas Bergvall, Mohamed Kudus, and Rodrigo Bentancur. Only Joao Palhinha remains fit and over the age of 30, which highlights the club’s leadership void. CEO Vinai Venkatesham has emphasized the importance of adding experienced players who can shape the team’s culture, and Robertson, with his extensive experience at Liverpool, fits that bill.

While Robertson’s role at Liverpool has diminished this season due to the signing of Milos Kerkez, he remains a respected figure within the team. Despite making just four Premier League starts, the veteran defender has earned praise for his professionalism and attitude, with manager Arne Slot lauding his influence in the squad. Robertson’s leadership, rather than just his on-field contributions, is what Spurs are keen to tap into as they seek to stabilize their performance.

Tottenham’s current options at left-back include Destiny Udogie, who has struggled with injuries, and a rotation of makeshift solutions such as Djed Spence and Micky van de Ven. The club also recently signed Souza from Santos, but the Brazilian remains untested in the Premier League. Bringing in a player of Robertson’s pedigree could provide the stability and leadership Tottenham urgently needs.

Robertson, for his part, has expressed the need for regular playing time as Scotland prepares for their first World Cup appearance since 1998. He has spoken openly about his uncertain future, stating that he and his family would make a decision on his next move in the coming months. With the World Cup on the horizon, the prospect of more consistent playing time at Spurs could offer the defender the fresh start he seeks.

Meanwhile, Liverpool has approached the situation with caution and respect. The club has a strong relationship with Robertson and is prepared to engage in negotiations that align with the best interests of all parties involved. Should he depart, Liverpool is expected to recall Kostas Tsimikas from his loan at Roma to cover the left-back position.

As discussions continue, Robertson’s potential move could have significant implications for both Liverpool and Tottenham. For Spurs, adding Robertson could help stabilize a turbulent season, while providing the club with a valuable player to drive the squad forward in their pursuit of a Champions League spot. For Robertson, a move to Spurs represents a chance to continue playing at the highest level, with the World Cup on the horizon as a key motivation.

As the January transfer window draws to a close, all eyes remain on this potential move, with both clubs and supporters waiting to see if the deal will come to fruition in time for the remainder of the season.