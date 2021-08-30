Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the race for the services of a Brighton midfielder.

Tottenham could be a team to keep an eye on in the next 24 hours, according to rumors that the Hotspurs have gained the lead in the pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yves Bissouma.

Bissouma has been linked with a move away from Falmer Stadium, and it’s possible that something may happen before the transfer window closes on Tuesday, August 31.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been connected with at least three clubs. In addition to Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool are said to be monitoring Mallan’s situation.

The Seagulls’ asking price, though, may change the level of interest from these clubs.

Bissouma is valued at £40 million ($55 million) by Brighton, which may be too high for Spurs and other interested parties to pay.

Nuno Espirito Santo is said to be a great fan of the midfielder, which might tip the scales in Tottenham’s favor.

A negotiation of the amount requested by Brighton is one possibility.

However, because the Seagulls are hesitant to part with one of their biggest players, the asking price is expected to remain unchanged.

Spurs don’t have much time on their hands, which is yet another factor that might stymie their transfer plans.

It’s understandable to keep Brighton at Falmer Stadium. He’s off to a strong start for Brighton in the English Premier League this season, leading the Seagulls to two wins in three games.

Arsenal, in addition to Tottenham, is rumored to be interested in Bissouma.

Bissouma was on Arsenal’s radar as early as January, and some Gunners fans saw him as the ideal partner for Thomas Partey.

But, for the time being, Mikel Arteta is reported to be concentrating on his current crop of midfielders, and the pursuit of Bissouma has stalled.

However, given Arsenal’s lack of goal contributions, a quick shift in focus is not ruled out.