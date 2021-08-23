Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly close to completing a deal to sign Metz Wonder Kid.

Tottenham is in need of assistance, and it appears that they may be acquiring another one shortly.

According to reports, the Spurs are closing in on FC Metz’s Pape Matar Sarr, but there’s a catch.

According to sources, the deal is worth more than the £8 million ($10.93 million) that was initially suggested.

It’s also worth mentioning that there’s a catch to the deal. If it is closed, the Hotspur will only get the rights to the Senegalese midfielder in exchange for allowing him to stay on loan with Les Grenats for one season.

The ruse appears to be clever, allowing Sarr to improve his talents with Metz. However, he would join Tottenham with a more mature skill set by next summer.

Sarr has only made 28 first-team appearances for the Ligue 1 club so far. This season, he has started all three of the team’s games.

On Sunday, the Senegalese footballer assisted against Reims.

As a result, enabling Sarr to stay at Metz for another season makes sense. Spurs have already added Cristian Romero and Pierluigi Gollini to their roster this season, and the team appears to be complete.

Sarr being left with FC Metz allows him to gain plenty of playing experience while Spurs keep an eye on his improvement.

He’s considered as a player with a lot of promise, someone who likes to get on the ball and challenge other players.

Sarr has the ability to add goals when the opportunity arises, even though he hasn’t demonstrated it yet.

The Senegalese international is regarded as a long-term investment by Tottenham, who see him as a critical component in their attempt to protect their midfield.

Sarr will be on a six-year lease, according to Sky Sports.

Sarr has been with the Metz for less than a year after signing a five-year contract with Generation Foot in September 2020.

According to the same article, several other teams were also interested in Sarr. Tottenham, on the other hand, appears to have taken the lead above the others.