Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool: How to Watch – Sky Sports, Live Stream, and Injury Updates

Liverpool will play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, one of only four games scheduled for the weekend.

Six Premier League matches have been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks, the most recent being Aston Villa’s match against Burnley, which was scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

However, the Reds’ match against Antonio Conte’s Spurs will go ahead as planned.

Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated Newcastle United 3-1 in midweek and will try to maintain that form at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The match between Liverpool and Spurs will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League on Sunday at 4:30pm GMT (December 19)

The build-up will begin at 4 p.m., after Manchester City’s match against Newcastle United ends at 2 p.m.

Alternatively, you can keep up with the latest game news on our dedicated match blog.

After a Covid outbreak in the squad caused matches to be postponed, the hosts began training this week.

Sergio Reguilon is questionable due to injury, and Cristian Romero has been ruled out until next season.

The majority of the Covid-affected players have returned, according to Conte.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones were all absent from Liverpool’s win over Newcastle due to suspected positive tests, and they are all doubts for the Tottenham match.

Klopp will be missing Harvey Elliott, who has been out for a long time, and Divock Origi, who missed the Newcastle game due to a condition he picked up in training.