Tottenham focuses on the trophy, with star striker Harry Kane remaining at the club.

For the time being, Harry Kane appears to have put an end to speculation over his future.

The English striker confirmed his future with Tottenham on Twitter, although he did not provide any other information.

Kane tweeted, “I will be remaining at Tottenham this summer.” “[I] will devote my entire attention to assisting the team in achieving success.”

The focus is the important term in that remark about his decision. The Spurs were definitely out of the way, which was a distraction with so much uncertainty in the air.

However, this is just true for the current season, so Kane’s fortunes could alter next year.

It was fantastic to see the Spurs fans’ reaction on Sunday and to read some of the letters of support I’ve received in recent weeks.

If that happens, Kane will find himself in the same predicament as before. He has a contract until 2024, but if Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo can deliver a trophy, he may choose to stay.

Nuno stated, “I believe it is on to us and everyone, including the player himself, to get this drive because there should be no uncertainties in terms of motivation to play [for]Spurs.” “Amazing club, great team; we’re in the middle of it, and we need everyone to help.”

The Spurs have had a good start to the season. Santo has led them to victories in their first two English Premier League games, and things can only get better once Kane joins the team.

Kane’s post was a complete 180 degree swing after he hinted about leaving Tottenham in May.

In May of that year, the English striker pitched the idea to Gary Neville, a former Manchester United player.

Kane, on the other hand, had remained deafeningly quiet since then. He arrived late to Tottenham due to his participation in the English national team’s bid for the European Championship.

The 28-year-old made his debut game for the Hotspur as a substitute against Wolverhampton.

Manchester City was widely rumored to be close to signing the English footballer, but the mathematics did not line up, according to the Guardian.

Kane was valued at £150 million ($206 million) by the Spurs, but the Sky Blues only agreed to pay £100 million ($137.6 million) in June.

Manchester City was willing to offer as low as £127 million ($174 million), but Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy was adamant about his demands.

With Kane, of course.