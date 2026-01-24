Tottenham Faces Burnley with Injury Woes Ahead of Crucial Clash

Tottenham Hotspur’s preparations for their Premier League encounter with Burnley at Turf Moor have been hampered by a series of injuries, with key players sidelined ahead of the crucial match.

Gallagher Returns, Solanke Leads the Line

Conor Gallagher returns to the Spurs starting lineup after missing Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund due to eligibility restrictions. He partners Yves Bissouma in midfield, with Archie Gray named among the substitutes and Joao Palhinha still out. Dominic Solanke, making his first start since injury, will lead the attack for Tottenham. Despite his availability, Mathys Tel has been left out of the squad, a decision that has raised eyebrows. Meanwhile, Pape Matar Sarr, who recently returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, has not been included in the matchday squad.

Spurs continue to feel the effects of an ongoing injury crisis, with several key figures missing from their ranks. Long-term absentees include James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus, and Richarlison. Despite the setbacks, Spurs will look to get back to winning ways in a game that could have significant implications for their season.

Burnley’s Squad Overview

For Burnley, manager Thomas Frank has named a starting lineup featuring goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and defenders Axel Tuanzebe, Esteve, and Humphreys. Midfielders Ugochukwu, Luis, and Pires will provide the platform for forwards Edwards, Anthony, and Broja. The Clarets will hope to capitalize on Spurs’ injury problems as they aim to improve their standing in the Premier League.

The match will take place at Turf Moor on Saturday, January 24, 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm GMT. Tottenham fans will be hoping their squad, despite the challenges, can push for a vital three points in a game that could set the tone for their second half of the season.