Toto Wolff, the head of Mercedes, slams Max Verstappen, calling his defense tactics “laughable.”

After Lewis Hamilton’s sensational victory in Sao Paulo on Sunday, Mercedes chief Toto Wolff attacked Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, calling his argument “laughable.”

Despite starting in P10 on the grid, Verstappen put up a strong fight against Verstappen, but he was unable to prevent the Briton from winning the race.

Mercedes was judged to have broken the restrictions on their DRS, forcing Hamilton to start Saturday’s sprint qualifying from the 20th position. In the sprint from 20th to fifth, the incumbent champion impressed with his class and character, making 15 key overtakes.