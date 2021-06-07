Toto Wolff and Christian Horner, according to Lewis Hamilton, should “get in the ring.”

This season, the off-track spat between Mercedes chief Wolff and his Red Bull colleague provides an amusing sideshow.

Wolff, 49, referred to Horner, 47, as a “windbag who wants to be on TV” in the lead-up to qualifying for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Austrian made his remarks just 24 hours after Horner warned Wolff to “keep his mouth shut” as the debate over flexible wings heated up.

Mercedes believes that Red Bull’s rear wing gives them an unfair edge.

Horner, in response to Wolff’s thesis, said that