Toronto Raptors Look to Complete Season Sweep of Portland Trail Blazers

On January 23, 2026, the Toronto Raptors clashed with the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, in what was a crucial midseason showdown. With both teams riding momentum, the stakes were high as the Raptors sought a season sweep while the Trail Blazers aimed to extend their impressive January run.

Injury Troubles and Hot Streaks Set the Stage

Toronto, with a solid 27-19 record, entered the game on the back of a successful West Coast swing. Their most recent victory came in dramatic fashion—a 122-109 comeback against the Sacramento Kings, marking the team’s 10th double-digit comeback of the season. Scottie Barnes was instrumental in the win, registering 23 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Brandon Ingram and Sandro Mamukelashvili also contributed significantly, adding 23 and 22 points, respectively. Mamukelashvili’s recent surge had become one of the team’s bright spots, especially with his two 20-point performances in his last four games.

However, the Raptors’ injury woes cast a shadow over their successful road trip. Key players such as RJ Barrett (ankle), Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb), Jakob Poeltl (back), and Ja’Kobe Walter (hip) were all unavailable. This left Toronto’s roster depleted, forcing the team to rely even more on its star players, including Barnes, Ingram, and Mamukelashvili, along with Jamal Shead and Immanuel Quickley in starting roles.

Portland, meanwhile, entered the game with a 23-22 record, boasting an impressive 9-2 mark for the month of January. Their most recent victory—a dominant 127-110 win over the Miami Heat—was led by Shaedon Sharpe, who tallied 27 points and seven rebounds. Rookie Caleb Love and Deni Avdija both scored 20 points, but Avdija’s back injury, which forced him to leave early, added to Portland’s mounting injury concerns. Avdija was listed as doubtful for the game, a major blow to Portland’s wing depth.

Despite this, the Trail Blazers had experienced veterans like Jrue Holiday and Jerami Grant to lean on. Grant, who had been carefully managed since returning from injury, had averaged 19.6 points per game in his return and was expected to shoulder more of the offensive load with Avdija’s absence. Holiday, who had been efficient in his limited minutes, had a strong history of stepping up against Toronto, and many expected him to continue that trend.

For Toronto, much of the attention was on Scottie Barnes’ rebounding numbers. Barnes had struggled to meet expectations on the glass since the start of the new year, and with the possible return of Murray-Boyles, his responsibilities might be reduced. Meanwhile, Ingram had emerged as Toronto’s primary scoring threat, hitting at least two three-pointers in five consecutive games. His shooting form was a bright spot for the Raptors, who were missing Barrett’s scoring ability.

The game was closely contested, with both teams having their backs against the wall due to injuries, but each squad showing their resilience and determination. For the Raptors, a win would give them their first season sweep over the Blazers since the 2022-23 season, a small but meaningful milestone in their quest for playoff positioning. Portland, on the other hand, hoped to keep its hot streak going and edge closer to the upper ranks of the Western Conference.

Toronto was favored by 3.5 points heading into the matchup, with the over/under set at 224.5. The game tipped off at 10 p.m. EST, broadcast on TSN and KUNP, with streaming available via Fubo. The Raptors wore their Statement Edition black jerseys, while the Blazers sported their classic whites.