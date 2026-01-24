Toronto Raptors Back in National Spotlight as ESPN Flexes January 30 Showdown

Toronto Raptors’ recent surge has brought them back into the national conversation, with ESPN choosing to showcase the team in a prime-time matchup. After years of limited exposure, the Raptors are enjoying a resurgence led by Scottie Barnes, who has been instrumental in the team’s surprising performance this season. Their exciting form has earned them a spot in the national limelight, signaling a new chapter for the franchise.

Raptors in National Primetime for First Time Since 2024

On January 30, the Toronto Raptors will face the Orlando Magic in a high-profile ESPN broadcast, a significant moment for a team that has largely flown under the radar in recent seasons. ESPN’s schedule update has swapped out a previously scheduled game between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans for this matchup. The Raptors’ exciting play, including a series of impressive comebacks and explosive victories, has drawn attention from both fans and league executives alike. This marks their first ESPN flexed game since January 8, 2024, when their national TV appearance was removed.

The game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with NBA Countdown kicking off the evening at 7 p.m., followed by another marquee matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Golden State Warriors. All games will be streamed via the ESPN App, providing fans with a wealth of interactive features, including multiview options and integrated stats.

For a team that entered the season with only two U.S. national TV games scheduled, this newfound exposure represents a remarkable shift. After missing the playoffs for three consecutive years, the Raptors are now 27-19, and their recent performances have positioned them among the NBA’s most compelling teams.

Barnes’ Historic Performance and Team’s Resilience

Central to the Raptors’ turnaround is Scottie Barnes, who has emerged as a breakout star this season. Averaging over 22 points per game in January, Barnes has been an offensive force, including a memorable 40-point game against the Sacramento Kings. His historic performance, which included 10-plus assists and at least five three-pointers while shooting more than 80 percent from the field, etched him into the NBA record books. This dynamic play has been a driving force behind Toronto’s elevated status this season.

Toronto’s road trip, which includes a five-game stretch, has highlighted the team’s resilience. Despite injuries to key players like RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl, the Raptors have managed to stay competitive. On January 23, they defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 121-118 in a close contest, marking their second victory over Portland this season. The win followed a 145-127 blowout of the Golden State Warriors, setting a new franchise record for points in a regulation game.

Toronto’s ability to erase double-digit deficits has become a hallmark of their play this season. With ten comeback victories, they are tied for the second-most in the NBA, and their balanced offense, led by Barnes, has put them in contention for a playoff spot. The team’s depth, despite missing key players, has been tested, but their adaptability has kept them on track.

As they finish their five-game road trip and face teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks in the coming weeks, the Raptors have a chance to solidify their place among the league’s top teams. For a franchise that’s spent years in the shadows, every game in the national spotlight is a chance to rewrite their narrative.

With this resurgence, the Raptors have made it clear that hard work and perseverance can change the trajectory of a franchise. As Scottie Barnes continues to shine and the team thrives on national television, the next few weeks are sure to provide plenty of drama—and a chance for Toronto to make its mark on the NBA stage once again.