Torino is willing to sell a defender if the asking price is met, according to transfer rumors.

Torino FC is willing to sell Gleison Bremer if interested teams can reach the 24-year-old defender’s asking price.

Calciomercato said that a transfer to a new team might happen as soon as the January transfer window if one of the teams interested in the Brazilian can pay £21.3 million ($28.2 million).

Torino is yet to agree on a new contract with the Brazilian defender.

However, with the January transfer window rapidly approaching, it appears that the Italian club is willing to discuss a deal as long as their asking price remains unchanged.

Bremer has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan, with both clubs keen to add the defender to their respective squads.

The Maroons are said to be adamant about their asking price and are not willing to negotiate or lower their financial demands.

The Spurs appear to be more determined than the I Rossoneri to reach an agreement.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Fabio Paratici wants to bring the Brazilian to North London as the club looks to bolster its squad in order to compete for a top-four spot.

Bremer has appeared in 92 games for Torino so far, and is a frequent starter for Ivan Juric.

Tottenham appears to be in the lead for Bremer’s signing, according to a prior article on International Business Times.

Spurs were reportedly willing to pay up to £17 million ($22.5 million) to sign him.

If Tottenham agrees to Torino’s asking fee for Bremer, the deal may be completed by the end of the month.