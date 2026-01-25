Toppin’s 31-Point Double-Double Powers Texas Tech to Thrilling 90-86 Win Over Houston

In a gripping Big 12 clash, the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders ended No. 6 Houston’s 11-game winning streak with a 90-86 victory in front of a boisterous crowd at United Supermarkets Arena on January 24, 2026. JT Toppin’s commanding 31-point, 12-rebound double-double and Donovan Atwell’s clutch shooting in the final minutes were the catalysts for the Red Raiders’ triumph, leaving fans buzzing with excitement after the hard-fought battle.

Late Surge Seals Texas Tech’s Win

Texas Tech’s victory marked the end of Houston’s remarkable streaks: a 16-game road win streak and an 11-game overall run. The Cougars, entering the game with a 17-1 record, had been one of the nation’s most dominant teams, but Texas Tech proved to be their kryptonite, showing resilience and firepower that proved too much for Kelvin Sampson’s squad to handle. Despite Houston’s star freshman Kingston Flemings pouring in a career-high 42 points, the Red Raiders maintained their composure, outpacing the Cougars in key moments.

The game was a back-and-forth affair, with momentum shifting several times. With just under six minutes remaining, Houston briefly regained the lead, but Atwell hit two quick corner three-pointers, putting Texas Tech up for good. The Red Raiders’ defense stifled Houston’s efforts to capitalize on their size and rebounding advantage. On the boards, Texas Tech dominated, finishing with a 44-28 edge—an area in which Houston has excelled all season.

Texas Tech’s success was also built on the leadership of Toppin, who has been a standout performer all season. His tenacity on both ends of the floor made him nearly impossible to stop, and after the game, Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland praised his forward’s contributions. “Toppin wants to win. If you’re picking the best player to help you win, it’s him,” McCasland said. “He’s the MVP in the fight it takes to win.” Toppin’s rebounding prowess and ability to handle double teams was vital to the Red Raiders’ success, especially as Houston struggled to contain him in the paint.

For the Cougars, Flemings’ stunning display was the highlight, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Texas Tech’s balanced offensive attack. Emanuel Sharp added 20 points, but the Red Raiders’ offense, featuring sharpshooter Atwell and point guard Christian Anderson, was simply too potent. Anderson, who has been a standout this season, chipped in with key assists and timely baskets to keep the offense flowing.

The win not only lifted Texas Tech to a 16-4 overall record and 6-1 in Big 12 play but also solidified their place as a formidable contender in the conference. Houston, now 17-2 and 5-1 in the Big 12, will have to regroup after the loss and refocus on their pursuit of a conference title. The game highlighted Texas Tech’s growth as a team, particularly their leap in defensive efficiency, moving from 81st to 15th since their win over Duke in December.

With both teams expected to make deep postseason runs, the Big 12 conference is poised for even more thrilling matchups as the season progresses. The Red Raiders’ performance was a statement win, showcasing their potential and their undeniable home-court advantage in Lubbock.