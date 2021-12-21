‘Top’ Striker Agrees To Join Barcelona In January, According To Man United Rumors.

Barcelona could be on the verge of signing a striker who can help the club overcome its goal-scoring deficit.

Barcelona has yet to identify a well-rounded forward capable of scoring goals in every situation since the departures of Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, and Luis Suarez.

Sergio Aguero could have been a huge help, but he was forced to retire due to health issues.

According to Spanish source Diario Sport, the Catalans have identified the perfect man for the job in Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani.

According to the source, Barcelona has already “reached an agreement in principle” with Cavani to sign him in the upcoming January transfer window for “a season and a half.”

The Spanish club is simply waiting for Manchester United to approve the Uruguayan striker’s transfer in “the coming weeks.”

Barcelona has “other possibilities on the table,” but has chosen to pursue Cavani since his situation is less complicated than others’, and he has been assessed as a more valuable player “”An affordable alternative,” according to the report.

According to Marca, even if Barcelona is successful in completing Cavani’s transfer, he may not stay at the Camp Nou for long and may only play for the Catalans until the end of the current season.

According to the source, Cavani would prefer to finish the current season with Barcelona and then make a swift transition to one of the clubs on his home turf in the summer.

Boca Juniors, Penarol, and Corinthians are among the clubs touted at the time.

Cavani’s current Manchester United contract is slated to expire next summer, but there have been whispers that this will be his final season with the club.

If Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is in charge of Cavani’s future, he will keep the world-class striker on the team at least until the conclusion of the season.

"When asked about Cavani and Raphael Varane's injuries, the German coach responded, "They're both good players." "Of course, we'd like to have them on board as soon as possible, but, especially with Rapha and his injury history, we need to make sure that we'll have him through the conclusion of the season, so it's not only about getting him ready as quickly as possible."" "It would be fantastic if both players were available.