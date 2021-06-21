Top Rank is preparing to run at either Newmarket or Windsor.

As Top Rank looks to get back on track after Royal Ascot, James Tate has both Windsor and Newmarket alternatives.

The Lockinge third ran well for a long time in the Group One Queen Anne Stakes, the Royal meeting’s first event, but faded in the closing stages to finish sixth behind Palace Pier.

After the effort, Tate reports that the grey is in good shape, and he plans to strike while the iron is hot with a follow-up run on Saturday.

The trainer is considering the Group Three Criterion Stakes at Newmarket and the Listed Midsummer Stakes at Windsor, with the trainer likely to be drawn to the race with the softest going.

He stated, “He came out of Ascot extremely good, fresh and hopping.”

“I’m not sure why it didn’t work out for him, whether it was because he was drawn on the incorrect side or because the ground was too fast.

“It simply didn’t work out for him, but he’s doing fine, so we’ve brought him in on Saturday to back him up like we have before.

“At this point, I’m not sure which is more likely: the Listed mile at Windsor or the Group Three at Newmarket.

“We’d rather win a Group Three than a Listed race, but at Windsor, we could have a better chance of getting soft ground.”

Top Rank won the Group Three Superior Mile Stakes at Haydock on soft ground in September, a factor that makes Tate more likely to choose the Windsor race, given the track’s cancellation of Monday’s fixture.

“We were rather disappointed with his effort on the quickest ground he’s run on, which was at Ascot,” he said.

“He came out of it so nicely that we’d have to call him a heavy ground Group Three winner,” said the trainer.

“Since Windsor was abandoned, we’re more likely to be given there.

“He’s bouncing, fresh, and well, and I’m looking forward to taking him somewhere this weekend since he’s in great shape. (This is a brief piece.)