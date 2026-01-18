Top of the Table, but No Goals: Forest Draw Keeps Pressure On

Returning to Premier League action, the team faced Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday evening, ending the match with a goalless draw. Despite several promising opportunities throughout the game, neither side managed to break the deadlock, leaving both teams to share the spoils.

As the match unfolded, the visitors were the more dominant side, creating a series of chances in both halves. However, despite the sustained pressure, they were unable to convert their efforts into a win. The result leaves them seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table, maintaining their stronghold on the first-place position as they continue their pursuit of the title.

Looking Ahead: Champions League Challenge

Attention now quickly shifts to the next challenge, as the team prepares for another away trip—this time to San Siro for a crucial Champions League fixture against Inter Milan. The match, which takes place on Tuesday night, will be the penultimate game in the group phase of the competition. With the knockout stages in sight, this fixture promises to be pivotal for their hopes of securing top spot in the group.

For now, the focus remains on securing their place at the summit of the Premier League, with an eye on the final push of both domestic and international campaigns in the coming weeks. Fans can catch the full match replay from Nottingham Forest, with highlights available for a more concise overview of the encounter.