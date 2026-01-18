Top Fantasy Baseball Prospects to Watch as 2026 Draft Season Approaches

The 2026 fantasy baseball draft season is quickly heating up, with top prospects rising to the forefront as fantasy managers look to secure the next wave of breakout stars. As spring training nears, several names are generating significant buzz, including top-tier talents like Konnor Griffin and Kevin McGonigle, whose potential to make Opening Day rosters has sent their draft value soaring. This year’s crop of prospects promises plenty of excitement, with players primed to make immediate impacts on fantasy rosters, should the spring training battles break their way.

Elite Prospects Make Major Waves

Among the standout names at the top of the list are Konnor Griffin and Kevin McGonigle. Griffin, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ shortstop phenom, enters the season as MLB.com’s top-ranked prospect. After a stellar 2025 season that saw him hit .333/.415/.527 with 21 home runs and 65 stolen bases across 122 games, Griffin’s performance has left fantasy managers eagerly awaiting his potential MLB debut. Following his ninth overall selection in the 2024 draft, Griffin quickly ascended through the minors, finishing the season with Double-A Altoona. Although his inclusion on the Opening Day roster isn’t certain, even the possibility has elevated his fantasy stock significantly.

McGonigle, a versatile infielder for the Detroit Tigers, has also garnered widespread attention. Known for his well-rounded game, including solid on-base skills, power, and speed, McGonigle is expected to be in the mix for an Opening Day roster spot. His performance during the Arizona Fall League, including time at third base, has only added to the intrigue surrounding his potential role. If McGonigle secures a spot on the roster, his value could skyrocket in fantasy drafts, making him a late-round pick with significant upside.

With spring training set to be a pivotal time for these prospects, their stock could either soar or stall depending on their team’s decisions regarding roster composition.

Other names generating significant buzz include Carson Benge of the New York Mets, whose strong 2025 campaign at Triple-A (.281, 15 home runs, 22 stolen bases) positions him as a possible candidate for a starting outfield job. Additionally, Philadelphia Phillies’ Andrew Painter, with a mixed but promising stat line at Triple-A, could be in line for a rotation spot if the Phillies decide to give him a chance in the majors.

Another key prospect, Robby Snelling of the Miami Marlins, posted an impressive 2.51 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 136 innings at Triple-A in 2025. The Marlins’ rotation could open up a spot for Snelling after the team traded away two key pitchers. Snelling’s strikeout upside and dominance at the minor league level make him a compelling target in deeper fantasy leagues.

As the season progresses, these prospects and others, such as Bubba Chandler of the Pirates and Thomas White of the Marlins, are poised to make waves if they seize the opportunity during spring training. White, in particular, is ranked as the No. 22 overall prospect and will be closely watched as he aims to crack the Marlins’ rotation.

The key takeaway for fantasy drafters is to closely monitor spring training developments and roster decisions. Players like Griffin, McGonigle, and Snelling could see their value change dramatically based on their teams’ decisions as Opening Day approaches. With numerous high-upside prospects vying for roster spots, this year’s fantasy baseball draft season could prove to be one of the most unpredictable and rewarding in recent memory.