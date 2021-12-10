Top 5 Candidates for NBA MVP in 2021-2022, with an Early Favorite.

With Christmas still two weeks away, there is a clear favorite in the NBA MVP contest for 2021-2022. Stephen Curry is the early favorite to win the award for the third time in his career.

Curry won 94 of a possible 100 first-place votes in ESPN’s MVP straw poll, which was conducted from December 3 to December 6. Using the NBA’s scoring system, which calculates points based on where a player ranks on a voter’s top-five ballot, the Golden State Warriors star scored 978 points.

Curry is also the obvious favorite in the betting odds. At FanDuel Sportsbook, the 33-year-old has +150 odds of winning the MVP award this season.

Kevin Durant came in second with 610 points and two first-place votes in the straw poll. With 471 points and three first-place votes, Giannis Antetokounmpo finished third. With +500 MVP odds, both players are tied for second.

The top three scorers in the NBA are the top three candidates.

The betting odds indicate that it may become a three-player race. Nikola Jokic, the reigning MVP, is in fourth place with 256 points and +1500 MVP odds.

On the league’s best squad, Curry has been the best player. Curry is in second place with 27.5 points per game, a season after earning the scoring title. In each game, the sharpshooter makes 41.2 percent of his 13.3 three-point shots. Curry also has 5.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.8 steals a game.

Golden State leads the NBA with a 21-4 record and the league’s best defense. Curry was named MVP in both 2015 and 2016.

Durant has guided the Brooklyn Nets to a 17-8 record and the top of the Eastern Conference. With 28.4 points per game on 52.9 percent shooting, the one-time MVP leads the league. In 23 games, Durant has averaged 7.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Antetokounmpo is attempting to earn his third MVP title in the last four seasons. The reigning NBA Finals MVP has a game average of 27 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.7 assists. Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are 1.5 games behind the Brooklyn Nets in the standings.

Individually, Jokic may have the finest numbers of any NBA player. In addition to his 26.1 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game, the Denver Nuggets player leads the league with a historic 34.41 PER.

The Broncos have a losing record. Unless the Nuggets improve their standings, Jokic is unlikely to receive many first-place votes.

Chris Paul placed fifth in the straw vote with 160 points, but he's tied for tenth in MVP odds with +6500.