Top 14’s Christmas schedule is being curtailed by Covid-19 cases.

The Top 14’s immediate post-Christmas restart has been hampered by coronavirus, with the league canceling two games on Friday, including one involving leaders Bordeaux Begles.

The French league announced on Friday night that Racing 92’s home game against Pau and Bordeaux-Begles’ visit to Toulon, both scheduled for Monday, have been canceled “due to the health situation of the Racing 92, Pau, and Bordeaux-Begles squads, following new tests carried out today,” according to the league.

Both Bordeaux-Begles and Racing 92 had halted training earlier in the week due to breakouts.

On Monday evening, the Toulon-Bordeaux-Begles match was scheduled to conclude the round. The league had previously taken the precaution of delaying the match between fifth-placed La Rochelle and fourth-placed Lyon in order to assure a prime-time match.

The postponements come after a tumultuous second round of European competition last week, in which only two French clubs, Castres and Lyon, were able to complete their planned matches.

Toulouse has a chance to reclaim first place thanks to the cancellations.

The defending champions dropped to second position after losing to Bordeaux-Begles in their last encounter, but they are only two points behind their conquerors.

On Sunday, they host Stade Francais, and both clubs are attempting to fit a family Christmas into their schedules.

To accommodate Santa, the Stade Francais have changed their travel plans for their visit to Toulouse.

The Parisians will fly down to southwest France on the morning of the game to give their players a family Christmas.

“We’ll have a very short night’s sleep,” Gonzalo Quesada, the coach, said. “We leave extremely early in the morning on the plane.” “Preparations that are inevitably a little weird with Christmas,” he complained. Toulouse’s players may be able to have a more leisurely Christmas by playing at home.

In an interview uploaded on the club website, Toulouse fullback Thomas Ramos said, “We’ll take the 24th and 25th off and get together on the morning of the 26th for the match.”

Toulouse and Stade are the two clubs with the most French titles, and they prefer to refer to their matches as the ‘Classico’ of the Top14.

The hosts have decided to shift a home Top14 game from their Ernest Wallon stadium to the 33,000-seat Stadium de Toulouse, home of the local football club, for the first time in two years.

“These are the types of big games we like to play with a lot more people and a lot more atmosphere,” Ramos remarked. “We anticipate a sold-out stadium.” Toulouse revealed on Friday that they had unwrapped some Christmas presents a day early. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.