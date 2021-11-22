Tony Hibbert, a former Everton player, has come out of retirement, according to a peculiar new club.

Tony Hibbert is coming out of retirement, more than five and a half years after his last appearance for Everton, but he won’t be returning to Goodison Park to cover for Seamus Coleman.

Instead, the 40-year-old has joined ES Louzy, a French amateur club.

Hibbert, a home-grown hero for the Blues who played 328 times for them in a one-club professional career from 2001 to 2016, is said to have received his veterans license to play for the tiny town between Nantes and Poitiers.

After hanging up his boots, Hibbert purchased a 33-acre carp fishery in France, but while he appreciates the serenity and peace of being by the water with his rod, it appears that the temptation of the dressing room buzz has proven too great.

“He was seeking for a modest club to keep himself fit and was already taking care of our Under 13s side,” Louzy’s president Jerome Archambeau told La Nouvelle Republique.

“He was anxious to return, and it’s wonderful for him to get back to the basics of football after such a long career.”

“The idea is that he shares his experiences with us and that he enjoys what he’s doing.

“We’re a family group, and I believe that’s what drew him in, the atmosphere of friendship above rivalry.”

According to the newspaper, negotiations about Hibbert acquiring his license to ease a return to play have been ongoing since May, but the club’s goal is not to cause a stir, but rather to benefit from the unquestionable contribution of a crucial player.

When it comes to goals, Hibbert holds the record for most appearances without a goal by an outfield player at Everton – though Blues fans were true to their word when they said: “Hibbo scores, we riot,” with many staging a good-natured pitch invasion when he scored in a 4-1 win over AEK Athens in his Goodison Park testimonial in 2012.

However, now that Hibbert – an Everton development team midfielder – is undeniably "a large fish in a little pond," he might be able to.