Tony Docherty Fired by Ross County After Heavy Defeat to Raith Rovers

Ross County have parted ways with manager Tony Docherty after a humiliating 6-0 defeat to Raith Rovers on Saturday. The Championship strugglers acted swiftly, dismissing the 54-year-old just four months into his tenure at the club.

Docherty, who succeeded Don Cowie in February 2025, faced a challenging run at Dingwall, with his side winning only two of their last 13 league matches. Despite leading Ross County into the Scottish Cup fourth round and securing a spot in the Challenge Cup third round, the club’s league form left much to be desired. They now sit at the bottom of Scotland’s second-tier league, five points adrift of safety.

Club Announces Departure of Assistant Manager

The Highland club also confirmed the departure of Docherty’s assistant, Callum Davidson, who leaves alongside the manager. In a brief statement, Ross County expressed gratitude for the efforts of both Docherty and Davidson during their time with the club.

“Ross County Football Club can confirm it has agreed by mutual consent to part ways with Manager Tony Docherty and Assistant Manager Callum Davidson following Saturday’s heavy defeat,” read the statement. “We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to both Tony and Callum for their efforts during their time at the football club.”

Docherty’s final public remarks following the loss were apologetic. Addressing fans after the crushing defeat, he acknowledged the team’s lack of effort and conceded the performance was far below expectations.

“We are just far too easy to score against,” he said. “They had eight shots on target and scored six. You can’t win a game when you’re conceding soft goals and not winning the basics, like headers.”

With the club in dire need of a turnaround, Ross County will now look for a new manager to guide them out of the relegation zone in the second half of the season. An update on their search for a replacement is expected soon.