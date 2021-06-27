Toni Duggan says his goodbyes to Spanish football amid reports of his return to Everton.

Toni Duggan, the England Women’s forward, has said her goodbyes to Spanish football, despite reports that she may return to her birthplace.

Duggan joined Barcelona in 2017 and then transferred to Atletico Madrid two years later, but she has finally confirmed her future plans.

“After four incredibly delightful years, it’s time to say goodbye to Spain,” she posted on Twitter.

“I’ve had the privilege of playing for two wonderful clubs, contributing to their history and helping them win trophies. Most importantly, I’ve met some incredible individuals and made memories both on and off the field that will last a lifetime.

“In the future, I wish Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and women’s football in Spain the best of luck.”

Duggan has been connected with a return to Everton, where she began her career before moving to Manchester City, where she won a Women’s Super League title, an FA Cup, and two WSL Cups during her time there. She also won a Supercopa with Atletico Madrid and a Copa de la Reina with Barcelona, where she twice finished second in the league and once in the Champions League during her tenure there.

She has 79 senior England caps and was a member of the winning SheBelieves Cup squad in 2019.