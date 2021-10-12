Toni Duggan of Everton Women joins Trent Alexander-football Arnold’s initiative.

Toni Duggan, an Everton Women’s player, has sponsored a project called ‘Football For Change,’ which aims to give chances for the UK’s most underprivileged young people.

Several other professional footballers from Merseyside have already joined the initiative, with Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold spearheading the initiative’s launch in 2020.

Former Liverpool players Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher, as well as Andre Gomes, Anthony Gordon, and ex-Everton players Neville Southall and Gary Lineker, have all shown their support for the notion.

Football For Change was founded in reaction to the epidemic, which has resulted in an increasing number of young people, particularly those from underprivileged homes, losing prospects in education and employment.

The charity will give funding to organizations that help young people in the country’s poorest areas, with an emphasis on education, employment, and training.

Duggan explained her decision to participate in the project by saying: “I am ecstatic to be a part of the Football for Change team.

“We will work to bring about positive change for young people who have been denied opportunities in both school and employment, a condition exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“All of the sportsmen and business executives involved share a common goal: to provide disadvantaged young people with the tools they need to prepare for a better future.

“It’s about making a difference in their lives since, for no fault of their own, folks from socially and economically difficult neighborhoods often fail to attain their full potential. Growing up, I seen it firsthand. There is a great deal of work to be done.” Duggan returned to Everton in the summer after leaving the club in 2013 to join Manchester City.

Before returning to Merseyside, the Liverpool-born attacker spent time in Spain with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.