Toni Duggan discusses the difficult Everton decision and her joy in seeing her career come full circle.

Toni Duggan has spoken out about her difficult decision to leave Everton in 2013 and her joy at returning to the club.

After her contract with Atletico Madrid expired at the conclusion of the 2020/21 season, the attacker confirmed her return to Merseyside last week.

Duggan knew it was time for her to come home after spending time in Barcelona prior to her relocation to Madrid, especially following the forced break caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 29-year-old expressed his thoughts as follows: “My contract had expired in the summer, so it was obviously my decision to leave Spain.

“After the pandemic scare, I knew I was ready to return home. It had been a trying year. So I probably decided in January that I wanted to return to the Premier League, and I saw how well Everton was performing at the time.

“I discussed the plans with the manager, and it looked like a good fit. I feel like my career has come full circle now, and I’m extremely pleased with how things have turned out.”

Duggan progressed through the Blues’ ranks before breaking into the senior team during the 2007/08 season.

The attacker would go on to win the Women’s Premier League Cup and the FA Cup during her first stay with Everton, despite missing school to play in Champions League matches.

While breaking through and balancing that with other elements of her life was challenging for her at the time, she is grateful to the club and previous manager Mo Marley for providing her with the opportunity to succeed.

Duggan continued: “If I’m being honest, I was a little scally!

“When I was approximately 15 or 16 years old, I recall training with the first team and Mo Marley writing to UEFA to ask if I could play in the Champions League because I had to miss school.

“It was challenging, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I was playing in the Champions League for Everton, which has only helped me now.

“I was a very little child at the time. I enjoyed the game because I was so raw. Everton and Mo Marley have had the most influence on my career. The summary comes to a close.