Tommy Rees Joins Falcons as Offensive Coordinator, Aims to Revive Atlanta’s Offense

In a significant move, Tommy Rees has been appointed as the Atlanta Falcons’ new offensive coordinator, reuniting with his former Cleveland Browns head coach, Kevin Stefanski. The decision marks a major shift for the Falcons, as they look to revitalize their offense and resolve lingering quarterback uncertainties heading into the 2026 NFL season.

A Fresh Start After Cleveland’s Struggles

Rees, 33, leaves behind a challenging year with the Browns, where his efforts as offensive coordinator were hampered by a carousel of quarterbacks and a lackluster offensive performance. The Browns ranked 30th in total offense during the 2025 season, with a troubling average of just 262.1 yards per game. Despite these struggles, Rees earned respect for his ability to keep Cleveland competitive amid constant personnel changes, including five different starting quarterbacks over the course of the year.

The pairing of Rees with Stefanski, both of whom previously worked together in Cleveland, is expected to bring a new energy to Atlanta’s offense. While the Falcons finished 14th in total offense last season, they were still far from where they aim to be. Under former coordinator Zac Robinson, they struggled to maximize the potential of their skilled roster, leading to a coaching overhaul. The hope now is that Rees, known for his creativity and adaptability, can unlock the offensive firepower that Atlanta has struggled to realize in recent years.

As offensive coordinator in Cleveland, Rees was thrust into the role mid-season, following a Week 10 loss to the Jets. With a mixture of rookie quarterbacks and injury issues, Rees’ first season in the role was far from smooth, but he showed potential in handling a young and underperforming unit. Despite the Browns’ offensive woes, Rees was recognized for keeping the team competitive and for his work with young quarterbacks.

Atlanta’s Quarterback Quandary

Rees’ arrival in Atlanta doesn’t come without its own set of challenges, particularly at the quarterback position. After a disappointing 2023 season, the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract, but he struggled in his first year. In a surprising move, they then used the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Michael Penix Jr., but his promising campaign in 2025 was cut short by a partially torn ACL. Penix’s availability for the start of the 2026 season remains uncertain, adding to the confusion surrounding Atlanta’s quarterback future.

With the quarterback situation in flux, Rees and Stefanski will need to make quick decisions on how to best utilize their talent in the backfield, which includes young stars like running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London. Tight end Kyle Pitts, fresh off a second-team All-Pro season, also remains a key part of the offense, and Rees’ background in working with tight ends could factor into how the Falcons move forward with their personnel decisions.

The timing of Rees’ move also comes amid rising interest in his coaching abilities. He was a candidate for several major college head coaching jobs, including interviews at Penn State and Michigan, and even interviewed for the Browns’ head coaching role. However, with Stefanski’s departure from Cleveland and a wider coaching search underway, Rees chose to leave his options open and pursue the opportunity in Atlanta. This move signals a new chapter for both him and Stefanski as they look to lead the Falcons back into playoff contention.

As the Falcons face a pivotal offseason, the pressure will be on Rees to navigate the quarterback uncertainty and inject some much-needed excitement into the offense. With a talented roster at his disposal and a fresh start alongside Stefanski, the 2026 season could be a defining one for both Rees and the Falcons.