Tommy Fleetwood Reflects on Changes for 2027 Ryder Cup Celebration at Adare Manor

Tommy Fleetwood is already planning for the next Ryder Cup in 2027, but there’s one crucial detail that needs to be adjusted: the traditional post-victory bus party. If Europe triumphs at Adare Manor, the typical celebration, which has included lively coach trips after previous wins, may need to be reimagined. Fleetwood and his teammates, who celebrated in style after their 2023 victory in Rome, are looking for a creative solution, as staying on site at the prestigious Irish venue would make the usual bus ride impossible.

Reworking the Tradition

The European team’s fond memories of their bus rides following past Ryder Cup victories were at the forefront of Fleetwood’s thoughts as he discussed the 2027 event. “The bus ride in Rome was the best we’ve ever had,” he recalled with a smile. “We all had that image of it on our minds as we made our way home from the course to the hotel. It was a highlight of the week for sure, and it’s something we look forward to repeating, but the logistics at Adare will make it tricky.” With their accommodations at the course, Fleetwood joked that they might have to find a way to make the bus party work, even if it means driving around the block for a while.

When the European team triumphed at Bethpage in New York and again in Rome, the bus celebrations became a cherished tradition, filled with songs and chants that built the atmosphere of victory. “We have those songs that everyone knows, and it’s always a blast,” Fleetwood said, admitting he wasn’t the one doing the singing. “I probably have the worst voice, but I always enjoy the energy on the bus, no matter where I am.” While Fleetwood may not be the loudest singer, the bus celebrations have undeniably become a rite of passage for the victorious team.

The 2027 celebration may need a fresh plan, but Fleetwood is optimistic. “If we can get a bus, we’ll make it work somehow,” he said with a laugh, confident that the atmosphere will remain electric no matter the logistics.

Beyond the Victory: Celebrating with Friends

After their victories, Fleetwood and his teammates also made time to unwind, with a party featuring DJ Trevor Nelson. Fleetwood explained that Nelson, who has long been a friend, was the perfect fit for the event, having also performed at Fleetwood’s wife Clare’s birthday. “Trevor was fantastic, and we were lucky to have him at the Ryder Cup,” Fleetwood said. “I was pretty tired by 1:30 a.m., though, and decided to head to bed while others kept the night going.” It’s clear that the Ryder Cup celebration isn’t just about golf – it’s about camaraderie and enjoying the victories together in style.

Fleetwood is now turning his attention to the Alfred Dunhill Links, joining fellow Ryder Cup teammates Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Bob MacIntyre for the week at St Andrews. Reflecting on his history with the tournament, Fleetwood shared his longstanding love for the venue, especially the Old Course. “I’ve been playing here every year since 2011, and no matter what, I always look forward to returning,” he said. Despite never having won a tournament on the famous 18th green, Fleetwood remains hopeful and committed to making his dream a reality.