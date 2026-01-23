Tomas Cvancara Set to Lead Celtic’s Title Charge Against Hearts

New Celtic signing Tomas Cvancara is gearing up for a high-stakes clash with Hearts at Tynecastle this Sunday, with the title race intensifying. The Czech striker, recently loaned from Borussia Monchengladbach until the season’s end, could make an immediate impact as Celtic aim to reclaim the top spot in the league.

Following a tough year since Kyogo’s departure, which left the squad searching for a true forward replacement, Cvancara’s arrival has sparked hope among supporters. The deal includes an option for Celtic to make the move permanent for £7 million in the summer, a potential bargain if the 23-year-old delivers the goods in this crucial period.

Ready for the Big Stage

Despite only just arriving in Glasgow, Cvancara is confident about his readiness to handle the pressure of the upcoming title showdown. “Of course it’s pressure, but for me, it’s no problem,” said the striker, who is well aware of the expectations that come with joining a club of Celtic’s stature. “I know what the target is for this club, and I know what the target is for me. I will do everything to help us achieve it together. I’m ready.”

Celtic manager Martin O’Neill and the majority of the squad were away in Bologna for their latest Europa League match when Cvancara was unveiled to the press. He spent the day training with the few teammates not involved in Europe, gearing up for his debut. Despite his limited game time at Gladbach, the striker has kept himself in shape following a brief loan stint in Turkey, ready to hit the ground running in Scotland.

Cvancara’s introduction to Parkhead isn’t entirely unfamiliar—he played at Celtic Park previously as a second-half substitute for Jablonec during a Europa League defeat. “I remember Joe Hart was in goal at the time, and I nearly scored,” Cvancara recalled. “The fans were amazing, singing before the game. It stayed in my mind.” With his first encounter with the Celtic faithful etched in his memory, the striker is now determined to make a lasting impression in a crucial title run-in.