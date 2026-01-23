Tomas Cvancara Poised for Celtic Move with Deal Expected Soon

Tomas Cvancara is on the brink of joining Celtic, with the 25-year-old striker teasing his imminent arrival in Glasgow. The towering forward, currently with Borussia Monchengladbach, is reportedly in talks with the Scottish Premiership champions over a loan move that includes an option to buy.

Cvancara has been allowed to miss training with his current club in Germany to facilitate his departure. He recently shared a photo of himself on a plane, seemingly heading to Scotland alongside his agent, David Nehoda. A deal could be completed within the next 24 hours, according to sources, with the player expected to be available for Celtic’s crucial match against Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Loan Move from Turkey Cut Short

The striker began the season on loan at Turkish side Antalyaspor, but his time in Turkey was abruptly ended due to the club failing to pay his wages. As he prepares for a potential move to Celtic, there were reports that other clubs, including Rangers and Italian sides Hellas Verona and Cremonese, had shown interest in securing his services.

However, Celtic are now in the driving seat and are set to add firepower to their attack as they chase league leaders Hearts. With manager Marton O’Neill keen to bolster his squad, Cvancara’s arrival may signal the end of Celtic’s pursuit of Motherwell’s top scorer Tawanda Maswanhise, a player the club had reportedly been eyeing after a scouting trip to Fir Park.

Celtic’s continued interest in strengthening their attack comes as they aim to close the gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership, with O’Neill focused on catching up with Derek McInnes’ Jambos.