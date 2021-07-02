Tom Rogers, a debutant for Wales, is hailed by Jonathan Davies as a “great talent.”

Prior to his Test debut on Saturday, Wales captain Jonathan Davies described international debutant Tom Rogers as “a fantastic talent.”

Rogers’ experience with two of Welsh rugby’s most renowned players – Leigh Halfpenny and Liam Williams – at the Scarlets was a crucial aspect of his development, according to Davies.

In Wales’ starting lineup against Canada, the 22-year-old Scarlets winger is joined by uncapped Dragons lock Ben Carter, while three prospective debutants, prop Gareth Thomas, back-row forward Taine Basham, and center Ben Thomas, are among the replacements.

“One of the things that has struck me is that he is in his first year of senior rugby and has been hanging out with Leigh and Liam at the club, just picking their brains.

“You’ve watched his game improve, and his work ethic is tremendous.

“He understands. He understands what is required of him to perform at the greatest level, and he has taken advantage of the fact that he has two excellent mentors in Leigh and Liam. That is, in fact, what you must do.”

Kingsley Jones, Rob Howley, and Byron Hayward, all former Wales internationals, will lead Canada’s coaching staff in what will be Wales’ first game since being named Guinness Six Nations champions in March.

Wales have ten players on the British and Irish Lions tour in South Africa, but they can continue to add to their roster against Canada, followed by two Principality Stadium dates with Argentina.

“It’s an opportunity for these young guys,” Davies continued.

“They have performed admirably for their regions, and now is their chance to show why they were chosen and why they are capable of playing Test rugby.

“With players on the Lions tour, there is an opportunity for boys to step up and take responsibility, as well as a better grasp of what is expected of them moving forward in their careers.

"One thing we maybe haven't had over the years is depth, and with these prospects now, we'll have it.