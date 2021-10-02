Tom Davies starts for Everton against Manchester United.

Alex Iwobi’s likely injury adds to Rafa Benitez’s long list of Everton worries, and could force a formation change.

Instead of a 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1, the Blues may be better served by a 4-3-3 formation against Manchester United, which would provide extra bodies in the middle of the pitch.

In that situation, Tom Davies should replace Andre Gomes, who is currently injured. He was outstanding in the second half of United’s 3-3 draw at Old Trafford last season, and he should be given another chance to shine.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin might potentially be considered, but given that he has only recently returned from injury, this may not be the greatest match for him.

Injuries will significantly limit the number of potential changes Benitez can make, but a back four is clearly more important to Everton than a back five in this situation.

Everton’s injury woes have gotten worse ahead of their trip to Manchester United this weekend.

Rafa Benitez’s defensive choices are likely to be predictable, but the Spaniard faces difficulties in midfield and attack.

Alex Iwobi is now doubtful for Saturday’s match, which means Tom Davies might be called into the team as part of a strategy shift.

Meanwhile, summer acquisitions Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray will be hoping to cause issues for a United defense that will be without captain Harry Maguire.

Everton could have had every cause to be confident in their chances of picking up three points if Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin had been fit to play United.

Without this attacking tandem, the Blues will have to rely on Salomon Rondon to cause problems for the Red Devils’ defense.

This could be the ideal moment for the Venezuelan forward to make his mark as a member of the Everton squad.