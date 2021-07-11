Tom Cruise and Wayne Rooney have been added to the final guest list for England’s Euro 2020 match against Italy.

The guest list for tonight’s Euro 2020 final between England and Italy has been released, and it includes a number of prominent faces.

The Three Lions are in their first major final since 1966, and a win over the Italians would give them their first European Championship.

Gareth Southgate’s team beat Denmark 2-1 in extra time in their semi-final match earlier this week to set up another another Wembley showpiece.

Italy, however, needed extra time and then a penalty shootout to beat Spain in their semi-final.

It has been revealed who will be on the official guestlist for the Wembley final, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA general secretary Theodoros Theodoridis, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino, as well as Italian FA president Gabriele Gravina and English FA chairman Peter McCormick, will be in attendance tonight at Wembley Stadium.

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince George of Cambridge, as well as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, will be in attendance, as will President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and Undersecretary of State for Sport Valentina Vessali.

Aside from politicians, a number of former footballers have been invited to attend tonight’s game.

Former Everton striker Wayne Rooney, as well as ex-Manchester United star David Beckham and England icon Sir Geoff Hurst, have all been invited.

Robbie Keane, Fabio Capello, Mauricio Pochettino, Alessandro Niesta, and Gianluca Zambrotta, as well as world-famous actor Tom Cruise and model Kate Moss, are among the guests.