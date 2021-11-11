Tom Clayton, a Liverpool kid, is aiming to secure a loan transfer, which explains Steven Gerrard’s influence.

Tom Clayton, a Liverpool teenager, has announced that he intends to spend the second half of the season on loan.

The 20-year-old has captained the Reds’ under-23s side this season and can play centre-half, right-back, and holding midfield.

Clayton is yet to make a first-team appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side after signing a contract deal in April.

The Rainford native is currently on international duty with Scotland’s under-21 side and has admitted that a loan transfer would be ideal for him to obtain first-team experience.

When asked if he would depart on loan, he responded, “Definitely.” “That’s something that’s on my mind right now.” We’ll have to wait and see what occurs, as well as what the club has planned. It isn’t just up to me. Other individuals are involved.” The appointment of Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa’s new manager was the big news in football today.

Clayton’s career has been shaped by the Reds legend, who gave him his debut for the Anfield club when he was just 18 years old.

Clayton confesses that he sees Gerrard becoming Liverpool’s manager in the future and was not surprised to see Villa make a bid for his former coach.

“In an interview with the Scotsman, he remarked, “I was a first-year study when I found out Steven [Gerrard] was going to be our manager.”

“He created a lot of excitement in the office and he put a lot of faith in me. He instilled in me a great deal of confidence, and I can’t say enough good things about him.

“Steven Gerrard is a legend, but I don’t believe you realize how enormous he is until you’re in the same room as him.” When you see how much attention he receives on tour, you think to yourself, “Wow, this man is unique.” He has a unique presence in the room. You pay attention when he says.” “He is hands-on with a lot of players,” he said before continuing. Steven’s credentials are unrivaled, and he can assist you regardless of your position.

“His entire knowledge of the game — centre-backs, full-backs, wide players — is extraordinary.”

Clayton has praised Andy Robertson as well. “The summary has come to an end.”