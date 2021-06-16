Tom Clarke has switched from Salford to Fleetwood.

The 33-year-old has played over 350 times in the English Football League for Preston and Huddersfield, where he led the side under current Fleetwood manager Simon Grayson.

He told his new club’s website after signing a one-year deal with the Cod Army: “I’ve been close a few times to joining previously so I’m just delighted that I’m here now.”

“I spent a lot of time at Preston under the boss, and I’m looking forward to working with the players and perhaps passing on the experience we’ll need.

“I’ve played a lot of games and for a long time in the Championship, so I’ll pass on any expertise I have to the younger players in the group.”