Tom Cairney Signs Contract Extension to Stay at Fulham Until 2027

Fulham’s captain, Tom Cairney, has secured his future at Craven Cottage after signing a contract extension that will see him remain at the club until 2027. The new deal, which comes just months after a one-year agreement was finalized last July, ensures Cairney’s tenure with the club extends well into his 30s.

The 35-year-old midfielder, who has been a pivotal figure for Fulham since joining in 2015, has made 372 appearances and netted 48 goals for the Cottagers. His time at the club has been marked by two successful promotions to the Premier League, most notably scoring the winning goal in the 2018 Championship play-off final against Aston Villa.

A decade-long Fulham legacy

As Fulham’s captain since 2017, Cairney has played an instrumental role in the club’s leadership both on and off the pitch. Despite being in a more limited playing role last season, Cairney’s presence was still felt in key moments, including a memorable header during a win over Brentford, which secured Fulham’s first league double over their west London rivals in over 70 years.

In the current season, Cairney has made 18 appearances across all competitions, with standout performances including a stunning goal against Crystal Palace and a vital assist in the FA Cup third-round win over Middlesbrough.

“This is my club. This is where I want to be,” Cairney remarked following the announcement. “As long as I keep playing, affecting games, and helping the Club on and off the pitch, then I’ll stay as long as possible. I’ve loved being here, and the journey we’ve had together means a lot to me.”

Fulham’s sporting director, Tony Khan, expressed his delight at Cairney’s decision to extend his stay. “Tom has been an integral part of Fulham’s success since he joined in 2015, delivering crucial goals and showing exceptional leadership. He is a true embodiment of the Club’s values,” Khan said. “We are thrilled that Tom will continue to play a key role in our future.”

With this extension, Cairney will continue his long-term affiliation with Fulham, potentially capping a distinguished career at the club where he has become a fan favorite. His dedication and longevity are seen as symbols of the stability and success Fulham seeks as it continues to compete in the Premier League.