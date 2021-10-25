Tom Brady throws his 600th touchdown pass to a fan in the stands.

On Sunday, Tom Brady threw his 600th career touchdown pass, making him the first NFL player to do it. The pass was a 9-yard completion to Mike Evans, who celebrated by handing the ball to a spectator in the Tampa Bay seats.

According to Goldin Auctions, that ball is expected to fetch $500,000.

Mike Evans presented Tom Brady’s 600th touchdown ball to a fan who had no idea what it was.

When the Buccaneers’ crew came over to ask for it back, the fan agreed.

I just chatted with @GoldinAuctions’ @KenGoldin. According to him, the ball is worth at least $500,000.

Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) (@darrenrovell) (@darrenrovell) (@darrenrovell) (@ 24th of October, 2021 With 10 seconds remaining in the first quarter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored touchdown number 600, giving them a 21-0 lead over the Chicago Bears. Brady had 598 touchdown passes in his career before he entered the contest. Brady had already thrown four touchdown passes before halftime, putting him at 602, three of which were to Evans.

Evans caught his first score of the game and just made it into the end zone for Brady’s 600th career touchdown. Evans tossed the ball on the ground, but promptly picked it up and rushed over to the edge of the bleachers to hand it over to a fan. Fans and those in his immediate vicinity erupted with joy and took pictures.

— Tom Brady Ego (@TomBradyEgo) 24th of October, 2021 Later, the camera zoomed in on Evans, who was evidently informed of the error. Evans was caught off guard.

When you discover you’ve just given away Brady’s 600th touchdown pass photo.

— Sportsbook FOX Bet (@FOXBet) 24th of October, 2021 After that, a Buccaneers employee approached the fan and requested the ball, which the fan gladly returned. They gave him another football, and the Buccaneers haven’t said what else they might give him in exchange. Season tickets, a signed helmet, signed ball, a game-worn jersey, or even a visit to Tom Brady himself are all possibilities.

