Tom Brady Has Little To Say After Upset Loss Against Washington, According To Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

Tom Brady wasn’t in the mood to talk on Sunday afternoon.

The quarterback didn’t stay long in his post-game press conference after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team.

Brady spoke with media for less than two minutes, just delivering brief responses to questions on the loss. When he got up to the platform, the quarterback told the reporters to “make it quick,” and he nearly walked out within a minute before being requested to stay a little longer.

“It wasn’t a great football day for us,” Brady remarked. “If you have a bum, it doesn’t matter who you play.”