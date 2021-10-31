Tom Brady Discusses His Retirement and His Wife Gisele Bundchen’s Family Sacrifices

Tom Brady has spoken up about his wife Gisele Bundchen’s dedication to their family and the sacrifices she has made to allow him to pursue his sports goals.

With his successful football career, the 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been able to balance his marriage and family dynamics, but he confessed on his “Let’s Go” podcast Tuesday that his wife had to put her modeling career on wait for their family.

Brady, who has a daughter, Vivian Lake, 8, and a son, Benjamin Rein, 11, with Bundchen, as well as a son, John “Jack” Edward, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan, said his wife, a former supermodel, has “held down the house for a long time now” while he pursues his NFL career.

“I believe she has goals that she wants to achieve.” “She hasn’t worked as much in the previous 10, 12 years just raising our family and committed to being in a life in Boston and then relocating to Florida [after his March 2020 trade],” the NFL champion added.

“But that’s an issue,” Brady continued, “and it’s a very difficult one to resolve without simply saying, ‘Hey, it’s time to quit.'” And, you know, we’re getting close to the end here, so I don’t want to miss anything with the kids.” Brady revealed that Bundchen brought up his potential retirement after the game during an appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” a month after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV in February. Brady, who is currently the oldest player still active in the NFL, revealed this during an appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” a month after the game.

“What more do you have to prove?” Bundchen asked Brady as he gave her a strong hug at the time, Brady recounted. He, on the other hand, said he couldn’t answer her and simply changed the subject.

Brady hasn’t chosen whether or not to retire.

In September, he told the Wall Street Journal Magazine, “Beyond [next year’s season], I don’t know.” “Perhaps it’ll be another year after that; perhaps it’ll be two.” I’ll have to assess my situation with my family. That’s most likely the deciding factor – what I’m lacking.” He also stated earlier this month that, while he believes he can play football “until I’m 50 or 55,” he will most likely not do so due to his family obligations.

"… My physical body will not be an issue," he added while chatting.