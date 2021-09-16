Tom Brady believes he can play until he is 50 years old, as long as his wife Gisele Bundchen agrees.

As long as his wife is okay with it, Tom Brady believes he can do something more that has never been done before.

When questioned by teammate Rob Gronkowski on their web series Tommy and Gronky, the renowned Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback claimed he believes he can play until he’s 50.

George Blanda is the oldest player in NFL history, but he retired at the age of 48 in 1975. Brady, who turned 44 last month and is in his 22nd NFL season, his second with the Buccaneers, said he’s been asked a lot if he’ll be the first pro football player to play at the age of 50.

When asked if he could play until he was 50, Brady skirted the subject. But, based on how he feels and his current situation in Central Florida, he believes he can pull it off.

Brady said, “It appears to be a fairly hot question recently.” “I don’t think [playing]is that tough for me. Plus, Florida is a retiree state, so I think I’ll be able to relax and enjoy my retirement. I believe I am capable. “I believe the answer is yes.”

Brady appears like he could play at least six more seasons based on his Week 1 performance. In the Buccaneers’ 31-29 triumph over the Dallas Cowboys, he was 32-for-50 for 379 yards and four touchdowns, and he led the Buccaneers down the field for a game-winning field goal on their final drive.

But Gronkowski, Brady’s teammate since 2010, first with the New England Patriots and then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, raised a key follow-up question: if Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, would allow him to play until he’s 50.

Brady remarked, “That is a much better question,” before turning to Gisele and stating, “You’d allow me.” You’d let me do whatever I wanted as long as I was happy.”

On August 3, 2027, Brady will turn 50 years old.

Brady’s only remaining records in his pursuit for ultimate GOAT title are becoming the oldest player in NFL history and breaking the mark for most games played. He already holds the records for most quarterback starts (300) and victories (231), touchdown passes (585), Super Bowl wins (7), and games by a non-kicker. This is a condensed version of the information.