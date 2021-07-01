Tom Banton has been named to England’s ODI team for the third match against Sri Lanka.

Somerset batsman Tom Banton has been added to England’s one-day squad for Sunday’s final match against Sri Lanka.

After Dawid Malan was forced to quit the group for personal reasons, the 22-year-old was called up as backup.

In the series opener at Durham, England were one batsman short, with Jason Roy also missing the match due to a weak hamstring, but they still cruised to a five-wicket victory.

Due to the existing bio-security limitations, getting substitute players into camp takes longer than usual, therefore Banton will not join the team for the second game at the Kia Oval on Thursday and will instead travel to Bristol.

If the team already has a 2-0 lead, he could be given an opportunity to add to his six ODI caps from 2020, including a top score of 58 on debut against Ireland.