Tokyo Says Goodbye to the ‘Historic, Fantastic’ Paralympics in a Bold and Colorful Way.

Despite a year-long pandemic delay, Tokyo waved the Paralympics farewell with a colorful farewell on Sunday after 12 days of stereotype-defying, record-breaking performances.

On a cold night in the Olympic Stadium, International Paralympic Committee chief Andrew Parsons declared the Games concluded, saying they had been “not just historic, but spectacular.”

The Games were unlike any other, having been postponed a year due to the pandemic and plagued by challenges and low popular support in the run-up.

When the competition began, however, it did not disappoint, with a record 86 teams earning medals and 62 capturing at least one gold.

The Olympics, according to Parsons, had “opened the door,” and now it was “time for us all to perform our role in breaking down the barriers.”

“We have celebrated difference, highlighted the finest of humanity, and demonstrated unity in diversity during our carnival of sport,” he stated.

The closing ceremony, which was held without fans due to virus fears but with over 2,000 athletes and officials in attendance, was themed “harmonious cacophony.”

It featured a frenzy of neon-clad breakdancers, unicycling butterflies, and strutting stilt-walkers, with props made from repurposed materials from the Olympic opening ceremony.

Afghanistan’s Hossain Rasouli and Zakia Khudadadi, who were evacuated from Taliban-controlled Kabul and arrived in Tokyo with the Games already underway, were among the athletes waving their countries’ flags.

The couple, dressed in red and green team tracksuits, handed the flag to a volunteer before helping to decorate a replica of Tokyo’s Skytree tower with other athletes.

The Paralympic flag was presented to Parsons by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who then passed it on to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who is representing the 2024 hosts.

After that, Parsons called the Games to a halt, pulling the curtain down on 539 gold medals won across 22 sports, virtually exclusively behind closed doors due to the illness.

He remarked, “I don’t want to do it, but the moment has come for me to proclaim the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games closed.”

China won the most medals (207), including 96 golds, followed by the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Russian team.

With her 17th gold medal, cycling star Sarah Storey became Britain’s most successful Paralympian, 29 years after her first.

TV audiences were impressed by charismatic figures such as Italian wheelchair fencer Beatrice “Bebe” Vio and German long jumper Markus Rehm.

On the penultimate day, Japanese wheelchair tennis player Shingo Kunieda surprised the home audience by winning one of his country’s 13 gold medals.

