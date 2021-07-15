Tokyo reports over 1,300 new COVID cases a week before the Olympics begin.

According to the Associated Press, Tokyo recorded 1,308 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest number in six months, only a week before the Olympics begin. Fears have grown of a sudden spike in the number of people visiting hospitals during the Games.

The number of cases was at its highest since January 21, when 1,485 were reported, and it was up from 1,149 instances reported on Wednesday.

On Monday, Tokyo was declared in a fourth state of emergency, requiring restaurants and bars to close early and refrain from serving alcohol throughout the Olympics.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The highest increase in serious cases and hospitalizations, according to Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, was among those in their 50s and younger, who are predominantly unvaccinated. She raised concern about the medical system’s impact, as infections are spread by the virus’s more virulent delta variant.

“We must be vigilant,” Koike added, encouraging people to limit their outings and follow basic anti-infection precautions in order to “overcome this really tough situation.”

Since mid-June, the number of new daily cases has been rapidly increasing, and experts predict that during the games, the number could reach several thousand.

Japan’s delayed vaccination rollout has improved substantially since May, as the government desperately tries to raise the inoculation rate in time for the Olympics, but is now slowing again due to vaccine shortages. According to the most recent government statistics, just 19.7% of the population has been properly vaccinated.

Due to the state of emergency in Tokyo and concerns about illnesses spreading during the games, organizers decided last week to exclude fans from most activities, with the exception of a few events in outlying areas.

In total, 828,000 confirmed cases and 15,000 deaths have been reported in Japan.

Dr. Masataka Inokuchi, a medical consultant to a Tokyo metropolitan government group, expressed concern on Thursday that the Olympics may inspire younger people to revel and party, speeding up the spread of illnesses.