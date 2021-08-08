Tokyo Hands Over the Olympic Baton to Beijing, but Virus and Boycott Calls Weigh.

As the curtain falls on the Tokyo Olympics, attention instantly switches to Beijing, where a rising coronavirus outbreak and boycott calls loom big only six months before the Winter Games begin.

The Beijing 2022 Olympics are set to take place from February 4 to February 20, making Beijing the first city in the world to hold both Winter and Summer Games.

As China tries to present its best face to the world, new venues have been built, and some from Beijing 2008, such as the “Bird’s Nest” National Stadium, are being spruced up.

Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou, which is around 180 kilometers (110 miles) northwest of the city, will host the 2022 Olympic Games. The three hubs will be connected by a high-speed train.

The Chinese government has been quick to claim that preparations have successfully continued despite the coronavirus outbreak, and all competition venues were completed some months ago.

However, just as Beijing 2022 approaches, China is experiencing its worst viral outbreak in months, despite the fact that infection rates are still low compared to many other countries.

Another difficulty for the Beijing Olympics and China’s ruling Communist Party is the ongoing call for a boycott over the country’s human rights record, particularly the fate of Muslim minorities, from activists, the Uyghur diaspora, and some Western politicians.

China, where Covid-19 first surfaced at the end of 2019, already had some of the harshest containment measures in place and is stepping them up even further in the capital.

People travelling into China from outside the country must quarantine for two to three weeks in a hotel, and it is unknown whether the thousands of athletes, team officials, media, and others attending the Games will be required to do the same.

Beijing 2022 organizers should take a page from Tokyo in dealing with the virus threat, according to Bo Li, an assistant professor of sports administration at Miami University in Ohio.

There were fears that participants in Japan would become infected in large numbers, but while there have been cases, the worst fears have not materialized.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and local organizers insisted on testing all participants before and during the Games, as well as keeping athletes away from the general public.

Most events at Tokyo 2020 will be closed to spectators; it is unknown whether Beijing 2022 will follow suit.

“Overall, Tokyo’s strategy has been rather successful, and I believe Beijing will do something relatively similar,” Bo said in a Washington Newsday briefing.