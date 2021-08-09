Tokyo Estimates a $15 Billion Olympic ‘Gamble’ Cost.

On Monday, Tokyo awakened to a massive bill and an increase in coronavirus cases after pulling off a mid-pandemic Olympics that looked impossible at times and received a mixed response in the end.

Officials at the Olympics have been unsurprisingly upbeat, claiming that the Games provided optimism and inspiring moments and that there were no big coronavirus outbreaks.

At his closing press conference, International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach observed, “These Olympic Games have been a magnificent demonstration of the unifying force of sport.”

Japan, on the other hand, will take longer to come to terms with a Games that were extremely contentious and unfolded while virus outbreaks erupted in Tokyo and elsewhere.

Despite being a sponsor of the Games, the Asahi Shimbun daily urged for its cancellation, saying the almost $15 billion event was a “gamble” with people’s lives.

“This bet paid off, exacerbating the situation,” it added on Monday.

According to a study done by the newspaper over the last two days of the Games, 56 percent of Japanese were in favor of conducting the event, while 32 percent were against it. Only 32% thought the Games were “safe and secure,” with 54% remaining skeptical.

The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will be unlike any other, beginning with last year’s historic postponement, which threw years of preparation for competitors into disarray.

Masks were required for everyone, cheering was prohibited for none, and fans were barred from practically all stadiums for the first time.

Despite this, there were evidence that the Japanese public was experiencing a change of heart as the Games began.

Thousands of spectators came to the Olympic Stadium to catch a glimpse of the opening ceremony fireworks and pose in front of the Olympic rings.

When the sport began, people disobeyed warnings to stay away from activities hosted on public roads and flocked to retailers around Japan to buy Olympic items.

“You can’t help but cheer for these competitors racing in front of you,” Hirochika Tadeda told AFP along the triathlon route, which passed right in front of his house.

On Monday, editorials in Japan paid tribute to the athletes, with the Yomiuri Shimbun offering “high admiration for competitions into which they poured all their efforts.”

Concerns had been raised concerning the impact of the pandemic and the postponement on sport at the Games.

Despite some high-profile setbacks, the Olympics were a triumph, with world records smashed and the successful introduction of several new sports, including skateboarding and surfing.

