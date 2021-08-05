Tokyo 2020: A Filipina Olympian Discloses Her Skateboarding Training Routine

Skateboarding makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020, after years of being regarded as the “rebel’s sport.”

Momiji Nishiya, 13, of Japan, became the first-ever women’s gold medalist at the competition, as well as the country’s youngest person to ever win a gold medal in any international athletic event.

Margielyn Didal of the Philippines, on the other hand, won the hearts of many spectators.

Didal’s now-famous photobombs made her one of the most heartwarming stories from Tokyo 2020, especially during the interview with Brazilian skateboarder Leticia Bufoni.

Didal’s lighthearted antics gave the sport a new lease of life, and many have since taken to the young Filipina for her upbeat nature.

Didal and her coach Dani Bautista were asked about her interaction with Tony Hawk and how it felt participating in the Olympics, among other things, during a virtual media roundtable.

The 22-year-old Olympian was able to speak with the International Business Times on how skateboarders prepare for competition.

“I think you don’t think about us [skateboarders], especially for me. You are not required to perform any specific ‘workout.’ Skating every day is [already our training]for us. “We don’t [train]like other athletes,” Didal explained.

“The only things on my mind are being able to skate, maintaining my overall health, and avoiding injuries; all I want to do is skate every day.”

Bautista went on to explain what it’s like to be a skateboarding athlete.

“You want to skate as much as you can,” says the narrator. “On the training side, it’s about conditioning your body to the point where you can skate as much as you can,” he explained.

“Obviously, because skateboarding is a repetitious activity, you don’t want to train too much that it takes away from your skating. When we go to these training camps, we make sure Margie is solely focused on skating and that she receives the therapy she requires so she may continue to do so.”

Didal began skating when she was 12 years old, and her performance in the 2020 Olympics has made her a fan favorite.