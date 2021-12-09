Tobacco sales will be phased down in New Zealand.

In a “world-first” move, New Zealand revealed plans on Thursday to essentially ban smoking by gradually raising the age at which tobacco products may be purchased, ensuring that today’s young teenagers will never be able to buy cigarettes legally.

Tobacco sales to under-18s are currently prohibited in New Zealand, and Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall has stated that the age limit would be raised by one year yearly starting in 2027 to ensure that the cohort remains smoke-free.

“We want to make sure that people never start smoking… as they become older, they and future generations will never be able to legally purchase tobacco, since the truth is that there is no such thing as a safe age to start smoking,” she stated.

She went on to say that the government would pass legislation restricting where tobacco is sold and only allowing low-nicotine products onto the market to limit the chances of people becoming addicted.

With efforts like prohibiting cigarette sponsorship of sports in 1990 and banning smoking from bars in 2004, Verrall said the policies maintained New Zealand’s reputation as a global trendsetter in tobacco restrictions.

“This is a watershed moment in our people’s health,” she remarked.

“Smoking is remains the largest preventable cause of mortality in New Zealand, accounting for one in every four malignancies.”

She said the health toll was disproportionately high among Maori and Pacific communities, where smoking rates are nearly double the national average of 13.5 percent.

The government wants to cut it to 5% by 2025, and thinks that meeting that objective will save the health system NZ$5.5 billion (US$3.6 billion) in future costs.

Action on Smoking and Health, a lobbying group, said the anticipated changes made that a realistic possibility, praising the government for taking on “Big Tobacco.”

“Countries attempting to tackle the death and misery caused by smoking tobacco will be envious of this set of complementing actions,” ASH chairman Robert Beaglehole said.

“We will set the standard for tobacco control around the world.”

The initiatives were “untested, unverified, and without any scientific evidence of effectiveness,” according to British American Tobacco New Zealand.

“The combined effects are virtually a progressive prohibition,” it said in a statement, “which just forces supply underground to the criminal market.”