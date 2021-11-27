To win over Everton fans, Salomon Rondon ‘takes up boxing’ as part of a new training regime.

According to a source, Salomon Rondon has started a new training regime in an attempt to improve his Everton performance.

The striker has had a slow start to his time with the Blues, having failed to score in any of his first eight appearances.

His stuttering record for Everton has echoed his stuttering start to his previous Premier League stint at Newcastle United in 2018 – also under Rafa Benitez – but he would finally turn things around at St James’ Park, where he was voted Player of the Year.

With Richarlison suspended for Sunday’s match against Brentford, Rondon could be called upon to lead the Blues attack once more as they attempt to stop their Premier League’s longest winless skid in almost 16 years.

An injury to last season’s top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin prompted the Venezuelan international to be thrown into the deep end on transfer deadline day at the end of the summer window, and the 32-year-old has struggled to adjust to the pace of the game in England.

According to the Daily Mail, Rondon has now thrown himself into a hard-hitting new training regime involving boxing, spinning, and extra cardio work, which has impressed Everton coaching staff to the point where they have had to warn him that he must take days off to recover, and such is his determination to hit the right levels and win over the Everton faithful, he has also been working on his own at his new coastal home.

Rondon, his wife Valeria, and their children Rodrigo, Raffaela, and Romeo have quickly settled in on Merseyside, according to the article, and he hopes his extra work will pay off as the games pile up over the busy Christmas period, with eight games scheduled between now and the end of the calendar year.