To stop Everton fans becoming toxic, Rafa Benitez must ask his players key questions.

Everton’s trip to Brentford is now a must-win game.

What happened before the Manchester City game with the points we’d lost sparked the problem.

We knew it would be difficult to win at the Etihad, but it was the manner in which we were defeated that hurt the most.

It’s true that you may lose in football, but it’s how you lose that matters.

Now we’re looking forward to a huge comeback against Brentford.

Fans are expected to turn up in large numbers once more, hoping for a response.

How many times have we asked these players for that and they have failed us?

Brentford is a good aggressive team that plays excellent football.

With Everton’s injuries, and it appears that Demarai Gray will be added to that list while Richarlison is suspended, there’s a major opportunity for someone.

When you watch Salomon Rondon come on at the Etihad, you wonder to yourself, “What’s the point, why bring Rondon on?” ‘What does he intend to do?’ What was he planning to wreak havoc on Manchester City? When you glance at the bench, you’ll notice that it’s full of young people. Are they up to the task? Maybe not, but let’s give it a shot.

They will be fearless, will sprint, will energise you, and will want to show the crowd, their teammates, and the manager that they are ready to play first-team football.

That’s probably what we need, a little freshening up.

The only thing they’re missing is experience, which they won’t obtain until they’re given the chance.

I simply have a feeling that if Rondon plays next weekend, which he almost certainly will, and things don’t go our way, the fans will get quite nasty.

Right now, I believe the fans are split 50/50. You can’t blame Rafa Benitez for what’s happened; he’s had a string of poor luck with injuries, but at the end of the day, he must accept responsibility for his substitutions.

'Are they truly giving me 110 percent?' he should query his squad. 'Are they putting in a lot of effort for me?' The way they've set it up looks fine, but when the game starts, it'll be a different story."