To sign the top stars, Liverpool may follow Lionel Messi’s salary solution.

The question of how Paris Saint-Germain managed to fit arguably the greatest footballer to ever play the game into their already large salary bill during a pandemic has sparked a lot of debate in recent days.

PSG landed Messi this summer despite already having Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe, as well as Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, and former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum.

Financial Fair Play has been a watchword since Messi’s transfer was confirmed, with PSG taking advantage of UEFA’s two-year temporary relaxation of the regulations. With solid revenues and having spent little last summer, the French club had some leeway when it came to increasing their pay cost.

But it took some math to make it work, and one of the tactics used to lure Messi on board is one that might become more commonplace and helpful for clubs with a large worldwide fan base, such as Liverpool.

What took place behind closed doors Kaide Gordon makes an impression in a Liverpool friendly.

Part of Messi’s rumoured €25-30 million transfer price to Paris after leaving Barcelona was paid in fan tokens, a cryptocurrency that allows token holders to vote on relatively minor matters affecting their clubs.

Manchester City, Leeds United, Arsenal, Barcelona, AC Milan, and Inter Milan are among the clubs that have already embraced the fan token concept, and more of Europe’s top clubs are expected to follow suit when it comes to cryptocurrency, with many clubs launching non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that sell unique digital moments as collectors items.

Diogo Jota, a Liverpool midfielder, has already jumped on the NFT bandwagon by collaborating with Zilliqa to generate exclusive digital material that customers may purchase.

Firms like Socios, who sell fan tokens and have partnered with a number of prominent clubs, have risen to the fore as clubs seek new revenue sources in the wake of the pandemic’s impact on their bottom line, and clubs have already hauled in over €200 million through fan tokens in 2021.

Sales of new fan tokens increased as a result of Messi’s relocation to PSG. “The summary has come to an end.”